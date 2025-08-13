A report claims that Sydney Sweeney’s jeans ad for American Eagle reportedly did not drive any significant increase in sales.

A report from Consumer Edge claims that while traffic to American Eagle’s website increased more than 60% after the ad, anonymous credit and debit card transactions that the company collects from U.S. consumers did not drive a sales bump.

Additionally, the company reported that American Eagle’s market share has remained steady between 17.5% and 19% since the ad rollout.

“The American Eagle/Sydney Sweeney story is a useful reminder that viral moments don’t necessarily translate into immediate consumer behavior change. Interest may spike, but unless that attention converts into spending, the business impact remains limited,” said Consumer Edge’s Head of Insights Michael Gunther. “With political commentary now in the mix, the brand could see longer-tail effects, depending on how the conversation evolves. For now, CE data suggests that this high-profile controversy has not yet had a material impact on sales.”

While this report claims that sales have not been impacted by the ad campaign which launched on July 23rd, the company’s stock price has increased from $10.82 on July 23rd to $13.52 today. That’s a huge increase of nearly 25%.

Furthermore, a survey of 1635 American adults for The Economist and YouGov noted that when shown an image, it’s unclear which image, from the ad campaign that only 12% found it offensive. 39% found it clever, and 40% answered neither. 8% repsonded not sure.

What do you make of this report?

NEXT: Streamer Asmongold Defends So-Called Gay Marriage: "I Think That Gay People Should Be Able To Get Married."