Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick confirmed that sales for the recently released Borderlands 4 game were “softer” than expected.

In an interview with The Game Business, Zelnick said, “The critical acclaim [for Borderlands 4] was superb, and we’re really happy with the release. Equally, as you know, there were some challenges with the Steam release. [Developer] Gearbox has been addressing those challenges and will continue to do so.”

“So, in terms of units sold out of the gate, the numbers were a little softer than we would have liked. In the fullness of time, we think it’s going to do great,” he added.

Borderlands 4 hit a peak concurrent player count of 304,398 when it released on Steam back in September. That peak concurrent has declined to 14,657 in the most recent 24 hours.

Additionally, the game has Mixed reviews from Steam users with many complaining about the game’s performance issues.

One user wrote, “"It’s so unfortunate that this gem of a game is drowning in performance issues. Randy says it’s our hardware but even the 50 series are struggling with this game. AAA developers. Give me unreal engine 4 on ultra graphics with steady frames instead of a UE5 powerpoint on low settings. Also AI frame generation is a joke unless you like input delay.”

A positive review also mentioned performance issues, “Game’s pretty fun, I can tell they definitely tried to do better from BL3. Just needs more fixes for overall performance which they’re also working on. And also just not associating this game with Randy cuz I’m pretty sure the company doesn’t want to either lmao.”

Another reviewed, “The game isnt optimized very well, but beyond that the gameplay is great. The story is decent, the writing is MILES better than in BL3, and the gunplay and movement feel absolutely fantastic.



Biggest downside with the game is the loot pool, IMO. Some gun manufacturers felt like they’d rarely ever drop. For example, I went an entire 30hrs of gameplay where I only got TWO Vladof assault rifle drops that were actually viable. However, this is simply a matter of balance so I’m sure that’s an issue that will get smoothed out with drop rate tweaks over time.



Overall I do think this game is great. If you like Borderlands or looter-shooters in general, this game is worth your time.”

