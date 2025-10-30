Taylor Sheridan and Peter Berg are reportedly attached to make Paramount and Activision’s Call of Duty film.

The film was announced back in September with a press release stating, “Under this milestone partnership, Paramount will develop, produce, and distribute a live-action feature film based on Call of Duty, designed to thrill its massive global fan base by delivering on the hallmarks of what fans love about the iconic series, while boldly expanding the franchise to entirely new audiences.”



The company added, “Both companies are committed to honoring the brand’s rich narrative and distinctive style, promising an authentic and exciting experience for longtime fans and newcomers alike.”

Paramount Chairman and CEO David Ellison commented on the deal saying, “As a lifelong fan of Call of Duty this is truly a dream come true. From the first Allied campaigns in the original Call of Duty, through Modern Warfare and Black Ops, I’ve spent countless hours playing this franchise that I absolutely love. Being entrusted by Activision and players worldwide to bring this extraordinary storytelling universe to the big screen is both an honor and a responsibility that we don’t take lightly. We’re approaching this film with the same disciplined, uncompromising commitment to excellence that guided our work on Top Gun: Maverick, ensuring it meets the exceptionally high standards this franchise and its fans deserve. I can promise that we are resolute in our mission to deliver a cinematic experience that honors the legacy of this one-in-a-million brand – thrilling longtime fans of Call of Duty while captivating a whole new generation.”

Activision President Rob Kostich added, “Throughout its history, Call of Duty has captured our imagination with incredible action and intense stories that have brought millions of people together from around the world, and that focus on making incredible Call of Duty games remains unwavering. With Paramount, we have found a fantastic partner who we will work with to take that visceral, breathtaking action to the big screen in a defining cinematic moment. The film will honor and expand upon what has made this franchise great in the first place, and we cannot wait to get started. Our shared goal is quite simple — to create an unforgettable blockbuster movie experience that our community loves, and one that also excites and inspires new fans of the franchise.”

Now, Deadline reports that Sheridan and Berg will co-write the film with Berg directing it. The two previously worked together on the modern western Hell or High Water that starred Chris Pine and Jeff Bridges received four Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay. Additionally, they worked together on Wind River, which starred Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen.

NEXT: Disney Insider Claims Doctor Who Died Because It Was “Too Woke For Trump’s USA”