A test screener has shared new plots details as well as his reaction to a rough cut of Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming Voltron film.

The test screener shared his information with YouTuber Mr H Reviews, who has a solid track record of leaking legitimate information.

First, Mr H Reviews shared that the film is likely going to go straight to streaming Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. From there he shared that the film will be a sequel to the original anime series that first debuted in the 80s.

Next, he went into the plot details for the film, “The story itself revolves around an impending war between the peaceful worlds of the Galaxy Alliance and a conquering alliance race known as the Galran. The enemy have just freed their imprisoned Emperor Zarkon played by Sterling K. Brown. … They’ve declared war on the Alliance, who once defeated the Galran with the help of a legendary defender known as Voltron.”

“Similar to the animated series and toy line, Voltron is a giant sword-wielding mech warrior formed by five individually piloted robotic lions. The lions have been dormant and scattered across the galaxy since Zarkon’s imprisonment, but obviously have now been awakened, and they summon five new young pilots from various worlds,” he continued. “The protagonist for the movie is a young man from Earth named Mack played by Daniel Quinn Toye, who gets caught up in this intergalactic crisis after discovering one of the lions buried in an underground cave near his home. Turns out Mack has a familial connection to the giant metal beast as he is the son of a former Voltron pilot. Overwhelmed by curiosity and a sense of adventure, Mack follows the lion’s beacon and is whisked across the galaxy to enlist in the war against Zarkon.”

He went on to reveal that “a good chunk of the movie devoted to the pilots’ training for battle.” He also shared that there will be conflict among the pilots in order to successfully merge to form Voltron.

Additionally, he shared there are callbacks to the anime as well as a holographic mural that depicts the original pilots.

As for Henry Cavill’s role in the film he plays the son of Princess Allura and is the King of Altea and is involved in at least one sword fight while also orchestrating the defense of the Galaxy Alliance.

As for what his source thought about the film he shared, “They found the film really fun. It is silly. It is a bit over the top, but my source thought it was great.”

He added, “It does seem clear that this is intended to be a family film. So it plays things safe for the most part and injects quite a bit of humor throughout the film.”

It is unclear when the Voltron film will release into theaters. Producer Bob Koplar did share back in May, “There’s been some chatter out there about the plans for the film’s launch and we’d like to assure you, when official plans are set for the film, you will be the first to hear it right here. Stay with us! I promise it’ll be worth the wait!”

