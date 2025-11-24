Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
13m

People who don't like garbage are being called fascists and racists. It must be a day that ends in Y.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
sleepdeprived_bear's avatar
sleepdeprived_bear
1h

She wanted to make something culturally more impactful than Star Wars and forgot to make an entertaining show.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture