Modern gaming has been defined by an obsession with identity politics, feminism, and LGBTQ propaganda over the past decade. Many woke game companies are aware of the backlash and are doubling down on bait-and-switch tactics. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and inZOI are some of the latest examples of that trend. That is why it is imperative for us to stay vigilant about wokeness in games. Here’s the non-buy-nary list for April 2025. Stay away from these games at all costs unless you want to suddenly start dreaming about hot lattes, avocado toasts, and race-swapped Angrbodas.

1. Lost Records Boom and Rage Part 2

That picture alone should probably tell you everything you need to know about the game–a feminist wokefest centered on uninspiring, conflicted characters dealing with emotional and psychological drama. Lost Records: Bloom and Rage Part 2 is the latest narrative-driven game by Life is Strange’s Dontnod Entertainment. This French company opened a subsidiary in Montreal in 2020. Yes, you read that right, Dontnod picked Sweet Baby Inc’s. Montreal as the ideal place to set up a new studio.

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage Part 2 centers on the ‘defining experience’ of four girls during the summer of 1995 and their reunion 27 years later in 2022 to talk about the ‘psychological damage’ of that summer. ‘Divorced’, ‘social worker’, ‘blood pact’ and ‘lesbian fashion influencer’ are some of the words, concepts and ‘broken characters’ you can expect from a game inspired by Life is Strange. It’s interesting to note that the word ‘game’ comes from the Old English word ‘gamen’ of Germanic origin which means ‘amusement, fun’. It’s more than evident that Lost Records: Bloom and Rage Part 2 is everything but a game. It’s a woke modern drama.

2. South of Midnight

South of Midnight is the latest game from Compulsion Games, the studio famous for Contrast and We Happy Few. Before diving into why the game is considered non-buy-nary, asking the following question proves to be critical:

Would anyone support a game created by a studio with this type of community manager?

South of Midnight takes place in a fictionalized American Deep South. The game follows Hazel, an uglified female character who must find her mother after their town, Prospero, was destroyed by a hurricane. Compulsion games became part of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios, a brand that has already established a name by itself when it comes to wokenes, as represented by Obsidian’s Avowed and modern Halo’s obsession with feminism and LGBTQ propaganda. Thus, by proxy, you can expect an unhealthy dose of wokeness and feminist messages in South of Midnight.

The studios under the Xbox Game Studios brand are all about political propaganda.

3. The Last of Us Part 2 on PC

The Last of Us Part 2 is everything you may expect from Naughty Dog–Uglified female characters, LGBTQ propaganda, feminism, wokeness. Naughty Dog is, after all, the game studio that no longer uses the word ‘fun’. Solid non-buy-nary.

Remember, Naughty Dog is no longer about fun.

