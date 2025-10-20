YouTuber The Aristocratic Utensil put Smash JT, The Act Man, and other gooners on blast and specifically called them out for their hypocrisy.

The Aristocratic Utensil reacted to both The Act Man and Smash JT criticizing Kangmin Lee wanting to ban porn. First, The Act Man posted, “I think you are losing followers because just exposed yourself as one of many who pretend to understand the teachings of Jesus, but instead use the Bible and Christ as a weapon to enforce your dogmatic beliefs on the world and limit the freedom of others.”

Smash JT wrote, “Safe bet: Every single person who wants to ban porn has some Serious MASSIVE skeletons in their closet. …and a checkered AF past history to boot.”

He added, “Hide behind Jesus all you want. All it does is tell me …you’re projecting.”

The Aristocratic Utensil reacted to them and other gooners saying, “My eye is reserved for … the gooners, and especially the content creators thereof, because these people are not gamers, nor do they give a flying crap about gaming. What they are are cheap, lowgrade drama whores peddling clickbait crap to the lowest common denominator.”



”For all the anti-woke slop these hypocrites crank out repeatedly, they are just as ideologically dogmatic as the cult they claim to oppose. Now, the reason I make this distinction is because I have seen firsthand just how fraction-driven this segment of YouTube really is. They cannot separate an opinion from a group, and they will see one agreement with someone as an endorsement of everything that person’s ever said, which is an incredibly stupid, unrealistic standard no one has ever held to.”

“Like, these people are very hostile to any opinions that will rock the boat and piss off the audience,” he continued. “All they do is feed them what they want to hear because all these people care about is the algorithm and making money. That’s why I stopped making videos on anything game related because the overwhelming majority of it is this kind of crap and my word it is really bloody boring.”

He later stated, “In an age where capitalism seems to be hellbent on hollowing out every existing IP with sequels, remakes, and remasters in order to make a safe buck, all that you’re doing by substituting the woke signal for tits and ass is replacing one piss poor market signal with the lowest common denominator: sex appeal. Which is done purely because a horde of adolescent-minded imbeciles will buy anything so long as it features cleavage large enough to drown themselves in.”

“If you actually care about making something niche and interesting, you have to be willing not only to take a risk, but make something for reasons beyond merely the monetary.”

Next, he said, “There’s only two modes of regulation: internal: morality, and religion. And external: the power of the state. If you wish to stave off the latter then you better bolster the former.”

“Let’s use a real world example: abortion. Now, I’m sure many of you know of people or perhaps you yourselves were at one point pro-choice because pro-choice was pitched as safe, legal, and rare. Rare being the key variable there. And then somewhere along the line, pro-choice became pro-abortion with women, barely, openly celebrating it, glorifying it. And many people found them to be so revolting, borderline demonic, they became pro-life. You substituted shame and decency for unmitigated freedom. And in case I need to spell it for the oddly few enduring morons who made it this far, unmitigated freedom without a set of standards is a recipe for chaos and disaster. Same applies to pornography. It’s everywhere and it pisses people off because you have no shame or sense of decency. And seeing as you are unable to get that through your thick skulls, now people will seek to use the power of the state. Welcome to actions have consequences.”

“Again, these people are no different than the woke crowd they claim to oppose, especially when it comes to sexuality. If you piss and moan about any rainbow hippie propaganda, but you advertise what appeals to your sexuality you’re full of s**t. If you want other people to keep it in the bedroom, but you don’t, you’re a hypocrite. You don’t get to say jack s**t. … Again, all these people are trying to do is justify their degeneracy by trying to mainstream it under the guise of popularity and freedom. Just because everyone else around is doing drugs doesn’t make it good.”

“These people’s creation cycles largely revolve around b****ing about other people shoving their ideologies in other people’s faces. Yet, when they do the exact same thing suddenly their dumbstruck Pikachu faces can’t fathom why people don’t like them either.”

