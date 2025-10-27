I’m glad to support the Robert E. Howard foundation in their efforts to restore the great author’s historical home. It’s nice when we can find good causes to promote and support here as we bring our culture back.
We need your help to provide a real alternative in culture and stay sustainable full-time! Please support Fandom Pulse and our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber. We do not have advertisers and exist because of readers like you to bring you cultural news and commentary! It’s only $5 a month, about a Starbucks coffee.
Comics
Is Brian Michael Bendis Returning To Avengers?
After some time off from the mainstream, Brian Michael Bendis has confirmed he’s going to be returning to Marvel Comics, and fans are speculating that he might return to one of the classic characters he worked on. The most notable of which is the Avengers.
Books
10 Great Adventure Books That Are Must Reads
Embark on a journey beyond the ordinary with these ten must-read adventure books that ignite the spirit of exploration and resilience. From treacherous seas and untamed wildernesses to forbidden ruins and cosmic frontiers, these timeless tales propel readers into worlds where courage is tested, horizons expand, and the human will triumphs against imposs…
Movies & TV
Aaron Sorkin's 'The Social Reckoning' Will Be A Hollywood Liturgy
A companion piece for Aaron Sorkin’s The Social Network will be coming out in 2026. This movie will be titled The Social Reckoning and, just like its predecessor, it will serve as yet another cinematic sermon for the Liberal class.This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Celebrity
Emiru and Mizkif - Allegations, Justice, And Disclosure
On October 25, Twitch streamer Emiru (Emily Schunk) publicly accused fellow creator Mizkif (Matthew Rinaudo) of sexual assault, psychological abuse, stalking, and threats of blackmail. The allegations were delivered during a livestream and have not, at the time of writing, been accompanied by any formal legal complaint or police report.