Ayo Edebiri, who plays Sydney Adamu in The Bear, blamed Elon Musk for allegedly receiving death threats and racial slurs after it was rumored she would play the lead in a new Pirates of the Caribbean film.

Edebiri posted to her Instagram Stories, “Just remembering when I got some of the most insane death threats and racial slurs of my life (idk if it’s the #1 moment, but for sure top 3) for a fake reboot of a movie I had never even heard of because of his man LMAO so not only is he double s**g h**l-ing fascist, he’s an idiot but anyway.”

READ: 'Sister Act' Actress Whoopi Goldberg Announces Boycott Of Kennedy Center To Protest President Donald Trump

As seen above, Musk responded to a rumor that Disney was looking to cast Edebiri in a new Pirates of the Caribbean film. He reacted to the rumor writing, “Disney sucks.”

Scanning through the replies, there does not appear to be any racist replies although a number of people observed Disney’s DEI casting practices.

READ: 'Fantastic Four' Actor Pedro Pascal Pushes Vile And Destructive Transgender Ideology

Ironically, Musk was called a racist.

As for the original rumor, it came from scooper Daniel RPK via The Dis Insider who claimed that she would be playing a black woman codenamed Anne leading a group of young pirates in search for treasure.

The Walt Disney Company and producer Jerry Bruckheimer had previously revealed it had two Pirates of the Caribbean films in the works. Back in May 2022, Bruckheimer shared with The Times UK, “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates scripts — one with her, one without.”

In December 2022, he shared more details telling The Hollywood Reporter, “Oh God, they’re all hard. I think we’re getting very close on that one, too. We have a very good script. We developed two of them — the one with Margot Robbie and one with a younger cast. The Margot Robbie one needs a little more work. The younger cast one is close. Hopefully we’ll get both of them.”

What do you make of Edebiri’s accusations?

NEXT: '28 Days Later' Writer Alex Garland Says He Doesn't Believe In Free Will And We Live "In A State Of Rolling Hallucinations"