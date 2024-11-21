'The Boys' Showrunner Eric Kripke Claims He Lives "In Absolute Terror Of Becoming The Thing We've Been Satirizing For Five Years"
Eric Kripke, the showrunner for Amazon MGM Studios’ The Boys television show, claims he lives “in absolute terror of becoming the thing we’ve been satirizing for five years.”
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Speaking with Collider about expanding The Boys…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.