It seems like anyone who even becomes tertiarily involved with anything Harry Potter gets attacked these days, and now audiobook narrator and actress Michelle Gomez is getting flak for reading a book, and much like many of the other who have been canceled for a loose association to J.K. Rowling, she’s encouraged the behavior by issuing a soft apology for taking a job reading a fantasy book.
