The Chicago Sun-Times is getting roasted for making a massive error on their Summer Reading List For 2025, which was generated by AI and features ten books out of fifteen that don’t exist.

The topic of generative AI for news agencies has been a controversial one in recent months, as more and more services are utilizing services like ChatGPT to write their articles and no longer employing journalists.

While much of the work that AI currently produces is of such high quality that it’s indistinguishable from human writing, consistency can sometimes be a problem, and artificial intelligence can hallucinate things into reality.

Usually, with online publications, problems are easy to correct by posting an update, but when a massive error makes it into print, a publication suffers a lot of embarrassment as a result.