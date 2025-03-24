Popular social media user The Chivalry Guild issued a warning about taking the wrong lessons from Snow White’s box office failure.

Snow White had a catastrophic opening weekend with just $43 million domestically and another $44.3 million internationally for a global gross of $87.3 million. That global gross missed expectations of around or even upwards of $100 million by nearly 13%.

Given the film’s abysmal performance analyst OMB Reviews predicts the film will likely lose The Walt Disney Company upwards of $250 million.

Following the film’s failure, many might be quick to triumph, “Get woke, go broke.” However, The Chivalry Guild cautions against this. In a post to X, he states, “Don't take the wrong lesson from Snow White's massive flop. ‘Get woke, go broke’ misses the point.”

He explains, “GloboMedia Corps are still so committed to Progress that they will flush millions down the toilet. If anything we should be in awe of how committed these people are and how much they're willing to lose.”

“The bigger problem is in trusting the laws of economics to save us—a completely hands-off system that will make everything right without demanding any boldness or virtue from us, just rational consumption,” he elaborated. “But The Market can stay insane longer than you know. Economics won’t save anybody. Only boldness and virtue will.”

In a follow-up, The Chivalry Guild would also explain that this warning is also intended to wean people off of the idea of economics being the end-all, be-all of modern life.

Pope John Paul II warned about this idea of economics being a be-all, end-all of modern life. In Centesimus Annus, He wrote, “these mechanisms carry the risk of an ‘idolatry’ of the market.”

Sadly, this risk has come to fruition over 30 years later. Many people have indeed made the market into an idol. They wrongfully believe that if the market has decided something then it must be right and if the market has chosen against something then it must be bad. This is simply not true. Morals do not derive from concepts and theories made by man, they come from God.

Furthermore, we have clear evidence that “the market” can be and is manipulated by people seeking power. BlackRock founder Larry Fink made it clear that’s exactly what he uses it for when he said back in 2017, “You have to force behaviors. And if you don’t force behaviors whether it’s gender or race or anyway you want to say the composition of your team, you’re going to be impacted.”

Novelist Isaac Young also notes that the “films” that are made by giant corporations like The Walt Disney Company are done intentionally to subvert “anything that does not immediately serve the Left in entertainment.” Obviously, the original animated Disney Snow White story does not serve the Left, it points out the lie of feminism. It upholds innocence as something good and true while warns of the evils of envy and jealousy.

Young went on to note that “Hollywood exists to reward its friends and punishes its enemies. And its products are emblematic of that fact. Hollywood does not exist to entertain you. It is an organ of a greater international apparatus that has declared war on native populations of the West.”

So, the film might have a lost a ton of money, but the people making the film still got paid. Rachel Zegler still got paid. Director Marc Webb got paid. Writers Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson got paid. And they got paid to push a piece of propaganda meant to infect the minds of young girls and their mothers.

What do you make of The Chivalry Guild’s warning?

