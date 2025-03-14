In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Jonathan Roumie, who plays Jesus in The Chosen, explained how the Gospels changed his life.

Carlson asked Roumie, “How did it change your life? The Gospel?”

Roumie responded, “I think the more I read the Gospels, the more I discover. The Bible is alive. It’s the Living Word. They say the Bible is alive. So at any given time you can read a passage from Scriptures, from the Gospels, even from the Old Testament, the letters of Paul, Acts that will somehow will apply to your own life especially if you’re struggling with something.”

“If I’m struggling with something, I just can’t figure it out, I have no ideas about where to go to resolve it. Inevitably, the answer is somewhere in the book. And it’s a matter of sitting down with and reading it,” he elaborated. “It’s remarkable the amount of times I’ve had something in front of me that I didn’t know how to deal with it and I would flip to a random page and it’s like the answer is right there. It’s right there.”

“So I stopped being surprised about it. I just like, ‘Of course! This is [it]. And I take notes,” he added.

Later in the interview, he also discussed the importance of the Sacrament of Confession, “For the sacramental part of it that’s where the healing comes in. That’s where the spiritual healing comes in. It’s like if you’re a cheesecloth full of holes and you go into confession and you receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation from the Priest. The Priest, we believe he’s been given divine authority that has maybe a not visible, but a tangible, physical, metaphysical effect on the casing of yourself.”

“And it’s like mending the little holes,” he continued. “Every Confession is like you’re closing up those holes and restoring that connection with God that is essentially repairing your soul. That’s what the sacramental part of Confession is for us, which is hugely comforting. And also, physically tangible, for me.”

He explained, "I feel chemically slightly different after every Confession that I go through in a way that’s like, ‘Okay. I can breathe a little easier.’ … It’s like nothing else.”

What do you make of Roumie’s testimony to how the Gospels changed his life?

