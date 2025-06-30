Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DeGave's avatar
DeGave
3h

I have watched every episode at least twice, and finally got to see the finale of this season in a theatre.

I know a lot of people have a problem with some aspect of the show or other, but I think it is very much a net positive. It has raised the bar in Christian content, especially for writing and acting. Given how they just handled the cleansing of the temple and the agony in the garden, I’m pretty sure The Crucifixion will be handled with a lot of care.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture