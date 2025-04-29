The Cult Of The New: How Gamers Are Being Manipulated Into Buying Mediocre Products At Premium Prices
The "cult of the new" has become one of the most destructive forces in gaming culture, driving consumers to constantly chase the latest releases while perfectly good – often superior – games gather dust on their shelves. This title for the phenomenon, popularized several years ago by board game reviewer Tom Vasel of The Dice Tower, has now infected every corner of the gaming world, from tabletop to video games, and it's costing players both financially and experientially.
With new tariffs set to drive game prices even higher and quality consistently declining across the industry, perhaps it's time for gamers to break free from this cycle of perpetual consumption and rediscover the classics they already own.
