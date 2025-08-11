The fan convention has been something that’s been a staple for science fiction, fantasy, comic books, and gaming, but in recent years it looks like events like Worldcon, Star Trek conventions, and others are on the verge of dying out as the group that started them is aging without a younger demographic coming up behind them to fill out attendance.

This weekend was the large Star Trek Las Vegas convention, run by a company called Creation, which has been doing the conventions for over 50 years, with Las Vegas holding a mega-convention since 2001. The convention boasts over 100 guests from the various Star Trek shows each year, and at its peak, it was garnering around 25,000 fans. It doesn’t look that way anymore.