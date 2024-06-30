The Dice Tower YouTube Channel and podcast network was once a powerhouse in board gaming. Tom Vasel built an empire with over 300,000 subscribers, leading to conventions and cruises. At one point, his reviews could make or break games, though, in recent years, the reviews have been more of a company product shill than anything useful for gamers. A lot o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.