Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has seen its peak player counts dip over 82% less than a month after the game released.

After releasing on April 22, The Elder Scrolls: Oblivion Remastered hit its peak player count of 216,784 on the game’s first Sunday.

However, the 24-hour peak player count has declined to 38,945. That’s an 82% decline in less than a month.

For comparison, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, which released back in 2016 had a 24-hour peak of 36,031. That’s just 7.5% below the 24-hour peak for Oblivion Remastered.

If you add in the 24-hour peak of the version released back in 2011, it comes to 38,814. The difference between the two is almost nil.

What might be more concerning is that the original Skyrim, released in 2011, did not dip below 40,000 until March 7, 2012 when it had a 24-hour peak of 38,857.

It took 4 months for its peak player counts to dip to the same levels that it took Oblivion less than a month to do. Even more concerning is that the Steam playerbase has significantly grown since 2011 and 2012 when Skyrim first launched. Forbes reported at the time that the total number of users registered on Steam was over 40 million. Steam reported in 2024 that it had 132 million monthly active users. Furthermore, Steam reported it hit 40 million concurrent players on March 2, 2025.

While the peak counts have declined, Bethesda did announce at the end of April that the game had been played by over 4 million players.

What do you make of Oblivion’s peak player counts declining 82% in less than a month?

