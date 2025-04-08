Bradley Whitford, who plays Joseph Lawrence in The Walt Disney Company and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, is demanding executives like Amazon’s Jeff Bezos to denounce President Donald Trump claiming that we are living in “the end of democracy, and the planet’s on fire.”

In an interview with Variety, Whitford blamed a number of tech executives for enabling what he sees as the destruction of democracy. He said, “It’s interesting, especially when you look at all the people who I’ve worked for over the years lined up at the Trump inauguration, staying silent while their daughters’ rights are being torn away.”

It is unclear what rights the daughters of these executives have lost albeit Variety’s Trish Deitch implies it could be the right to murder a child, which no one has a right to.

Nevertheless, Whitford would go on to state, “It’s the end of democracy, and the planet’s on fire. But we’re focused on a renaissance in shoe comfort and cosmetic dentistry.”

Later in his discussion with Deitch, Whitford stated, “You know, misogyny is at the reptilian brain stem of these right-wing Christian white nationalists. It’s punitive. And, man, I’m pissed at all the people I work for. Like, ‘F***ING. SPEAK. UP.’”

Deitch then notes he continued, “‘I mean, if you run Disney, which I guess I work for now, I’ve sat through’— here, he imitates a studio head before the death of DEI — ‘We really care for you and want to make sure you have access to health care.’ Speak the f**k up!’”

He then names Amazon’s Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos, “And Jeff Bezos, f***ing speak up!”

Ironically, Whitford was asked if he’d ever say anything to people like Bezos in person. He responded by tapping Dietch’s tape recorder, “I mean, you know, I’m happy to say it here.”

He continued, “I don’t want to be a punk attacking, but I would really like to ask Jeff Bezos — who, when I worked on ‘Transparent,’ was talking about the importance of supporting this vulnerable community who has been turned into a political football — ‘What the hell is happening here?!’”

Whitford then cited a statistic from the murder lobby Planned Parenthood, “A year ago, there were 65,000 pregnant rape victims without access to abortion care. Now it’s way up from that. This is not a drill. It’s not a story. This is happening. Margaret Atwood said that she almost scrapped the book a couple of times because it seemed too far-fetched. Turns out Margaret Atwood’s an optimist.”

That 65,000 number is actually 64,000 and PBS notes that 40% or 26,000 supposedly happened in Texas alone. The numbers appear farfetched on their face given Statista reports that the total number of rapes, not rape-related pregnancies, in all of the United States in 2023 was just 127,216 and it was significantly down from 2022 when it was 140,384.

It’s highly implausible that 64,000 rape-related pregnancies in just nine states in 2024 could account for more than half of the 127,216 total rape cases reported nationwide in 2023, as this would suggest an extraordinarily high pregnancy rate per rape incident concentrated in a fraction of the country.

Making it even more improbable is that a study based on the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey found that only 1 in 6 women or 16% reported having a pregnancy after being the victim of rape.

Whitford reiterated his comments in a recent interview with Today.

He said, “The thing about Margaret Atwood that I think is applicable today, I think I grew up in a time where democracy was inevitable, a more inclusive world seemed to be inevitable. And her book and the show tells a terrifying truth, which I think is that none of those things are inevitable, they never were, and they never will be.”

“And we have to remain protective of those things in our society,” he continued. “During the time of this show women’s health has politicized in a way that I never could have imagined 10 years ago.”

He added, “There are 64,000 pregnant rape victims in the country now without access to healthcare. We’ve seen Christian faith sort of weaponized in the service of fascism. So it’s terribly relevant.”

