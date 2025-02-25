The Hollywood Reporter Accuses 'Snow White' Fans Of Racism For Being Critical Of Rachel Zegler's Casting
The Hollywood Reporter and its writer Zoe G. Phillips accused critics of Rachel Zegler’s casting as Snow White as racists during a puff piece attempted to defend Zegler and the film.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In an article titled “Rachel Zegler Say…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.