Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Proto's avatar
Proto
6h

I think that the main reason this happened is because of corporate gatekeeping culture that transpired by artificially propping up corporate culture indefinitely by means of investors, activists and world governments. If this weren't such an issue, we wouldn't have these crazy Frankenstein monster-like mega businesses that are perpetually kept alive with little competition. Stifling competition is the single worst thing you can do for any industry, and it kills creativity and new blood for art.

It's most easily seen in the gaming industry which a lot of us were alive to see its rise and now current stagnation. You can see when it started with a lot of drive, determination and crazy stories of absolute nobodies entering the industry making their mark with sheer passion and determination to pave new roads in such a wild new frontier of a medium. And when you get to the mid-aughts you have so many investors, money men, ad agencies and governments frothing at the mouth to get their hands in the metaphorical cookie jar, the industry just isn't the same medium it used to be with desperate bids for nostalgia, re-heated concepts done to death, nickel and diming and bloated budgets. The only hope that the industry has is that there's a lot of indie and AA developers that still push the industry forward, but the mainstream machine is very much hellbent on crushing anything that doesn't pay respects to them and will prop up slop every step of the way.

As caretakers of the art of storytelling, we can't allow others to hijack the ability to inspire others, make people laugh, cry, think or even re-think their views.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
NIGELTEAPOT's avatar
NIGELTEAPOT
3h

I thought this was going to be a hamfisted takedown of final fantasy 7's story and was ready to go in the comments and clean house about why I really like it from a Catholic Perspective.

Then I see it's the same article you have written on here no less than three times in the past month. Come on man.

https://youtu.be/TtVyLoiLL14?si=l2wOHJdlTp-aJrGl

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture