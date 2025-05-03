Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
3h

"Explore" "push boundaries" "change the way people see" are (by now) cliche buzz-phrases of people engaging in social lecturing.

UGH.

Whenever I see the like in movies or games, I avoid it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
18m

BryKe have always been woke - see Korra. This replacement of a talented cast is yet another disrespect to the original Avatar.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture