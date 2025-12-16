Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios recently shared that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power wrapped production on season three, but there is speculation the series might not arrive on the service until 2027.

On Instagram, Prime Video shared last week that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power wrapped production on December 10th.

@primevideo Prime Video on Instagram: "That is a picture wrap on Season 3."

Following this announcement, Forbes’ Paul Tassi speculated the season might not air until 2027, “I don’t know what the future holds for Rings of Power, but we won’t find out until 2027 at the earliest, most likely.”

As for why he believes it will be 2027, he pointed to the release calendar for the show’s previous episodes. Specifically, he pointed to when season 2 wrapped and when it eventually aired. Season 2 wrapped production in June 2023, but did not premiere on Amazon until over a year later in August.

Given this, Tassi extrapolated that since season 3 just ended production this month it would be another 14 months until it actually aired. That would put the premiere in February 2027.

As for what to expect from Season 3, a plot synopsis shared by The Hollywood Reporter indicated it would feature a time jump. The outlet revealed, “Jumping forward several years from the events of season 2, season 3 takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war and conquer all Middle-earth at last.”

The new season did add new cast members in Jamie Campbell Bower, Eddie Marsan, Andrew Richardson, Zubin Varla, and Adam Young. However, it was not revealed which characters they will play. Amazon did share that Richardson and Bower will be series regulars while Marsan, Varla, and Young play recurring characters.

In September, Fellowship of Fans claimed that the show will depict Sauron distributing the rings of power. A couple of months later and it claimed the show will depict Elrond and Gil-galad traveling to Numenor to seek the assistance of Pharazǒn and the Numenoreans in their fight against Sauron.

Additionally, the outlet claims, “The main battles this season will happen in Numenor between the Kingsmen and Faithful compared to Middle-earth.”

“There will still be fighting in Middle-earth but there will be a bigger focus on the Faithful vs Kingsmen,” Fellowship of Fans added.

In The Silmarillion Tolkien makes it clear that it is the Numenoreans and specifically the Elf-friends that lend their aid to Gil-galad against Sauron and his forces, “In all this the Elf-friends had small part. They alone came now ever to the north and the land of Gil-galad, keeping their friendship with the Elves and lending them aid against Sauron; and their haven was Pelargir above the mouths of Anduin the Great.”

Furthermore, the fighting between Sauron and the Numenoreans occurred in Middle-earth and not in Numenor, “Sauron was ever guileful, and it is said that among those whom he ensnared with the Nine Rings three were great lords of Numenorean race. And when the Ulairi arose that were the Ring-wraiths, his servants, and the strength of his terror and mastery over Men had grown exceedingly great, he began to assail the strong places of the Numenoreans upon the shores of the sea.”

As for any conflict between the faithful and Ar-Pharazon’s forces, Tolkien detailed that it began after Pharazon brought Sauron to Numenor as a hostage. However, Sauron was able to twist his mind and “slowly a change came over the land, and the hearts of the Elf-friends were sorely troubled, and many fell away out of fear; and although those that remained still called themselves the Faithful, their enemies named them rebels.”

Eventually, Sauron convinced Pharazon to openly worship Melkor and began performing human sacrifices with many of the Faithful being the ones to be murdered, “Thereafter the fire and smoke went up without ceasing; for the power of Sauron daily increased, and in that temple, with spilling of blood and torment and great wickedness, men made sacrifice to Melkor that he should release them from Death. And most often from among the Faithful they chose their victims; yet never openly on the charge that they would not worship Melkor, the Giver of Freedom, rather was cause sought against them that they hated the King and were his rebels, or that they plotted against their kin, devising lies and poisons. These charges were for the most part false; yet those were bitter days, and hate brings forth hate.”

Sauron would go on to convince them to become raiders who enslaved the men of Middle-earth as well, “For with the aid and counsel of Sauron they multiplied their possessions, and they devised engines, and they built ever greater ships. And they sailed now with power and armoury to Middle-earth, and they came no longer as bringers of gifts, nor even as rulers, but as fierce men of war. And they hunted the men of Middle-earth and took their goods and enslaved them, and many they slew cruelly upon their altars.”

There were no real battles on Numenor. It was tyrannical persecution by Pharazon and Sauron against the faithful. Additionally, Gil-galad and Elrond do not visit the island, but are instead offered aid in their battle against Sauron by the Numenoreans from the port of Pelargir.

NEXT: Rian Johnson Shares What He Believes Is The “Worst Sin” For Star Wars