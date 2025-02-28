'The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power' Adds Two New Actors For Season 3
Amazon MGM Studios announced it is adding actors Jamie Campbell Bower and Eddie Marsan to the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In a press release, Prime Video announced, “Prime Video confirmed th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.