'The Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim' Deemed A "Boring Slog" And Reduces Helm Hammerhand To A Guest Star
Pop culture critic Gary Buechler aka Nerdrotic shared his review for Warner Bros. latest release The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim by deeming it a “boring slog.”
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In a recent video upload, Buechler makes it cle…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.