Michael Bancroft, the creator of The Lucent, claims that his account was banned after 10 years without incident due to an AI determined he engageged in “inauthentic behaviours.”

In a post to X, Bancroft wrote, “Hey Elon Musk, your AI sucks. 10 years building up my professional account. Fully verified. Permanently gone for no reason.”

He shared a message he received from X, “Your account was suspended due to multiple or repeat violations of the X Rules.”

It added, “This account will not be restored. This case will now be closed and replies will not be monitored.”

In a subsequent post, Bancroft shared more details, “My verified, premium account, thelucentcomic, which I operated for 10 years without incident, and was a primary method of how I marketed my business, was deemed by an AI to have engaged in ‘inauthentic behaviours’, and permanently suspended.”

In response to X’s message about the account being suspended and shut down for multiple violations, Bancroft indicated that was not the case, “Nothing. It was just suddenly gone.”

Despite the account getting shut down, Bancroft indicates that he will “hound them for details on why I was suspended. I want to speak to an actual person with a name.”

He reiterated, “I’ll keep making appeals and filing in their forms on Support. I refuse to believe that an AI can just kill your account with no oversight.”

