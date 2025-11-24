Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott Waddell's avatar
Scott Waddell
40m

Fix the sentence: "In contrary to X’s message about the account being suspended and shut down for multiple violations..." Either delete "In" or change "contrary" to "conatrast".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture