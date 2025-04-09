The Mandalorian actor Bill Burr mocked white conservatives for criticizing The Walt Disney Company’s Snow White describing them as the “biggest f***ing babies.”

During his March 27th podcast, Burr brought up the subject saying, “One of my favorite things is how each side thinks the other side is dumb and then each side thinks the other side’s a bunch of babies. Specifically, the right thinks that liberals are a bunch of f***ing snowflakes, whiny entitled assholes, which I mean, come on, that’s pretty f***ing true, right?”

“But for conservative people to act like they’re not the biggest f***ing babies also is f***ing hilarious,” he continued.

From there Burr railed on white conservatives who have criticized Disney’s live-action Snow White film albeit he calls it Cinderella.

He says, “My people, whitey, were all f***ing upset. There’s enough of us to get it going trending anyway. We’re upset about the new Cinderella movie. ‘The actress playing Cinderella isn’t white! There’s no prince. They changed the story. What am I going to tell my kids?’”

“The s**t that my people get upset about. ‘What am I going to tell my kids?’ Well, f***ing talk around it the way we talk around the real history of this country. I think you could that. For you to talk around f***ing genocide and slavery, you could talk around a stupid f***ing movie about some broad who didn’t exist. You can’t do that? Go take them to see f***ing Pinocchio,” he suggested.

Burr continued to mock white conservatives, “‘I don’t like Pinocchio ‘cause that f***ing wooden puppet transitions into a real boy. First of all, I don’t like trans people and God only makes real boys. Not some immigrant named Geppetto. What am I supposed to tell my kids?’”

He then contrasted this to liberals, “you got on the other side the f***ing liberals, you know, ‘Hey, how you doing sweetheart?’ ‘Call me, sir.’ Doing all of that s**t and having a f***ing absolute f***ing meltdown. That’s basically what it is.”

“It’s my people having meltdowns while ignoring truly oppressed people in this country,” he concluded.

While Burr might think he’s being funny and pointing out some kind of hypocrisy, he’s not. The things he’s mocking white conservatives for is them noticing that there is a clear agenda that is being waged against them by the likes of The Walt Disney Company.

As Jack Posobiec noted back in November 2023, “They hate whites. They hate Christians. They hate the successful. They hate families. There's a reason they are like this.”

In fact, Burr’s mocking of white conservatives proves the point. He mocks them for noticing the character’s race has been purposely changed, for axing the Prince, which leads young girls away from desiring families, and they changed the story to completely remove not only the moral lessons about envy, but to remove the Christian allegory.

Father Leo of PlatingGrace shared another priest explaining the Christian symbolism and representation in the story. The priest shares that Snow White represents humanity, the Prince is Christ, and the seven dwarves are the sacraments while the Evil Queen represents envy and the devil.

Conservatives are rightly upset that the truth is being obfuscated and rewritten. It is quite likely that they aren’t upset enough about it. Stories matter. The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau even noted that film and TV shows are a way to pass down values to the next generation.

He said, “That there are life lessons that are in these stories, that carry on the tradition and speaking to [George Lucas] he felt that the western was the genre that helped teach a generation of people coming of age about the value systems that are espoused by that genre, and that Star Wars part of that responsibility is remembering that part of your audience is a whole generation that’s coming of age and through stories we express our values to the next generation. And so one of the things he said was not to lose sight that this is the main audience for stories.”

When films like Snow White are obviously trying to impose bad values onto viewers, righteous anger is justified and it should not be mocked or derided in an attempt to cow people from defending the truth.

In contrast, the mocking of gender ideology due to its denial of the truth is just. Father Hugh Barbour explains, “In the classic literature of the ancient Church and indeed of the ancient world that St. Thomas was following, the form of insulting was only the opposite of the form of rejoicing or celebrating. This means that because we possess some great good in which we take joy and delight and express it, so too we mock the evil things that tried to prevent us from having it. If there were no joy much stronger and more real than the evil we avoided, then it would be very dangerous to insult our enemy. We would just be dwelling on the fact of evil and not of the power and beauty and pleasure of the good.”

What do you make of Bill Burr’s comments?

