Laran Mithras
Excellent article, Sigma.

I'll add a touch. People watch these compromises because they're funny. Laughter in movies and comedy (sitcoms) is a science as much as lighting (I was in H-wood over 50 years ago). Laugh-moments are specifically timed to a strict cadence to produce a constant start-stop stream of laughter.

Why? Laughter eases the brain. Laughter also eases ideas. So if gays become funny, we begin to see gays as happy and fun to be around because... everyone loves to laugh. Laughter is thus a tool to promote ideology not congenial to a society.

In the case of South Park and Theory of Evolution and other cartoons or sitcoms, ideas are wrapped in laughter to be unpacked later in the brain as sympathetic.

And people watch these to feel the levity in a world that has turned against them. When ever South Park has something anti-woke, the watcher no longer feels guilty or bad about laughing at something that would otherwise sicken him. "Hey, look everyone! South Park ripped the woke!" And it goes viral. Guilt assuaged. Relief that South Park has some anti-woke in it.

As you said, sort of like eating what the chef vomited in but claiming it's still good enough to eat. Spot on.

I stopped consuming the crap long ago. As responsible, moral people, we need to stop consuming this garbage. Another way to look at it is that every time you watch these for laughs, you're supporting the trafficking, rape, and murder of children. Seriously. Very seriously.

