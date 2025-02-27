The Pokémon Company Announces Battle-Focused 'Pokémon Champions'
The Pokémon Company announced a brand new game titled Pokémon Champions that promises to put the focus on classic Pokémon battles from the core games.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In its most recent Pokémon Presents presentation, The Pokémon Company’s…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.