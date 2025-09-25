The Pokémon Company issued a statement after the United States’ Department of Homeland Security used the “Pokémon Theme” in a meme video promoting the arrest and capture of criminals.

The government agency posted the video on September 22nd to X and captioned it, “Gotta Catch ‘Em All.”



As noted above, the video uses the “Pokémon Theme” performed by Jason Paige as well as certain images from the first season of the original anime show’s opening alongside footage of Homeland Security and other law enforcement officers arresting various individuals.

At the end of the video it features various criminals on mocked up Pokémon cards revealing their identity as well as the crimes they committed and what their sentence for said crimes is.

The Pokémon Company responded to the video and issued a statement to Variety, “We are aware of a recent video posted by the Department of Homeland Security that includes imagery and language associated with our brand.”

“Our company was not involved in the creation or distribution of this content, and permission was not granted for the use of our intellectual property,” it added.

Former Chief Legal Officer for The Pokémon Company Don McGowan, who described gamers decrying video game consultant Sweet Baby Inc as “sexist and racist” and admitted to attempting to remove gamers who are opposed to illegal DEI initiatives from the gaming environment, informed IGN that The Pokémon Company was unlikely to do anything about the video.

He said, “I don’t see them doing anything about this for a few reasons. First, think of how little you see [The Pokémon Company International]’s name in the press. They are INSANELY publicity-shy and prefer to let the brand be the brand.”

“Second, many of their execs in the USA are on green cards. Even if I was still at the company I wouldn’t touch this, and I’m the most trigger-happy CLO [Chief Legal Officer] I’ve ever met. This will blow over in a couple of days and they’ll be happy to let it,” he added.

