The Pokémon Company announced that its latest release Pokémon LEGENDS Z-A sold 5.8 million copies in its first week of release.

In a Japanese press release that was translated via DeepL, the company declared, “The Pokémon Company announced that the Nintendo Switch 2 / Nintendo Switch software title Pokémon LEGENDS Z-A recorded worldwide sales of 5.8 million copies in its first week.”

Additionally, the company shared, “Approximately half of these sales were on the Nintendo Switch 2.”

That is a strong number, but it is pacing behind other recently released Pokémon games. For example, in 2022 Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet sold a total of 10 million in its first three days of release. However, Nintendo revealed it was “the highest global sales level for any software on any Nintendo platform within the first three days.”

Also in 2022, Nintendo shared that Pokémon Legends: Arceus had achieved 6.5 millions sales. The company posted on X, “Thank you to the more than 6.5 million explorers worldwide who have already embarked on an exciting new adventure in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.”

Back in 2019 Pokémon Sword and Shield combined to sell over 6 million units worldwide during its launch weekend. It sold 2 million alone in the first two days in the United States and was at the time the highest-grossing launch of any Pokemon game.

