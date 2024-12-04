The Rise and Fall of the Western Anime Scene
If you are reading this, it’s a near certainty you’ve encountered Japanese animation, or anime. It’s also a good bet that your introduction to the mediuam came through the Pokémon craze of the 90s, Toonami’s afternoon lineup, or a Studio Ghibli film.
It’s hard to conceive of now, but anime was once a niche import relegated to a small counterculture. Its …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.