Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
25m

Wonderful. Really.

As disgusted as I am with H-wood and the public's skepticism about the evil there, it is moments like these that hint at hope.

At this point, I would hand all of Star Trek over to AI to produce a "trekkie" series filled with 3D actors/actresses with AI voices. It would be light years better than anything Kurtzmann or Abrams could concoct.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve's avatar
Steve
1h

That was a nice video.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture