After 32 years, the Swat Kats are back with a brand new story in comic book form.

Roditeli Productions has assembled the original creators of the popular Cartoon Network show, the Tremblay Bros., along with Kevin Roditeli and Frank J. Barbiere to write the book. On the art side they are joined by Jorge Corona and colorist Sarah Stern.

The 40-page story, which is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter, takes place following the original cartoon with the Swat Kats having lost to Dark Kats and Hard Drive. Megakat City has fallen. With the Dark Kats victory they quickly took control of the city and now rule a high-tech totalitarian regime.

But the Swat Kats are not giving up even if their equipment is outdated.

Along with Swat Kats #1: Megakat City is Fallen comic, the Kickstarter campaign features an exclusive 64-page hardcover book that not only contains the comic, but “over 20 pages of exclusive behind-the-scenes content, including interviews with voice actors, archival photos, essays, in-depth analyses of classic episodes, concept art from the 1993 TV series, and behind-the-scenes insights into the animation and comic creation.”

As of writing the campaign has currently raised nearly $200,000 from 1,640 backers and still has 31 days left to go.

