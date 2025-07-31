C.S Lewis wrote in Mere Christianity, “[The devil] always sends errors into the world in pairs—pairs of opposites. And he always encourages us to spend a lot of time thinking which is the worse. You see why, of course? He relies on your extra dislike of the one error to draw you gradually into the opposite one. But do not let us be fooled. We have to keep our eyes on the goal and go straight through between both errors. We have no other concern than that with either of them.”

This is readily seen in the recent internet furor over Sydney Sweeney and her American Eagle jeans ad campaign.

Social justice warriors and leftist activists immediately condemned the ad with a number of them calling it Nazi propaganda. EWTN host Raymond Arroyo captured several of them in his most recent YouTube video covering the outrage.

One individual stated, “A blonde haired, blue-eyed white woman is talking about her good genes. Like that is Nazi propaganda.”

“Look, I’m not saying that Sydney Sweeney personally wrote this ad to revive the Third Reich, but American Eagle absolutely knew what they were doing here. You don’t get to drop lines about inherited traits, blue eyes, and great genes while zooming in on somebody that could have walked straight off of a Nazi propaganda posted and expect people not to catch that reference,” another said.

Still another wrote, “You guys are complaining about that Sydney Sweeney jeans ad so I went and saw it. That’s Nazi propaganda. Wow!”

Kean University Professor Robin Landa also said, “The pun, good jeans, activates a troubling historical associations for this country. The American eugenics movement in its prime between like 1900 and 1940 weaponized the idea of good genes.”

On the opposite end, the ad campaign was clearly designed to encourage the sin of lust. For starters, the thumbnail shows Sweeney in undress. Additionally, one of the ads zooms in on Sweeney’s unzipped crotch. As the ad continues the camera moves up Sweeney’s body as she zips up her pants and reveals she’s not wearing anything under her denim jacket.