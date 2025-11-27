Every quarter Hans Schantz runs The Based Book Sale to highlight authors who are helping shape the culture on the independent side. As always, we participate and support the Based Book Sale here at Fandom Pulse.

The sale has a lot of books to choose from, it can be a little daunting to navigate. For my books, I put my series starters up for 99 cents to make it easy to get into my main worlds:

For a great alternative to mainstream science fiction with spy thriller action, read The Stars Entwined on Amazon and support Fandom Pulse!

If you enjoy clean fantasy fiction with great worldbuilding and a classic feel, read The Adventures of Baron von Monocle six-book series and support Fandom Pulse!

Military Sci-Fi fans will love this space crusading trilogy that packs an action punch. Read Justified: Saga of the Nano Templar on Amazon and support Fandom Pulse!

Some of my favorites outside of my catalog I recommend are:

John C. Wright’s Space Pirates of Andromeda.

Heir to the Sundered Crown by M.S. Olney.

Death and the Devil by Vox Day

The Wise of Heart by Hans Schantz

That should be enough to get everyone reading. Thanks for supporting based books and independent authors. We are grateful for you on this Thanksgiving!