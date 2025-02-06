The Based Book Sale has announced the top-based books of 2024. Heading the list are titles by Vox Day, John C. Wright, Devon Eriksen, and Michael F. Kane. “These were the most popular books readers selected out of a total of more than 5000 sold,” explained the sale organizer, scientist, inventor, and author Hans G. Schantz. “2024 Based Book Sale Top Twe…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.