Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AJ's avatar
AJ
4h

That *would* be interesting, but it's not comics-accurate Ultron, and it would take several movies' worth of plot to tell it all, especially the part where the Avengers somehow a) convince enough people to overthrow him, and b) don't end up total pariahs with much of the world. So if the goal is telling comics-accurate(ish) stories on the big screen, I can see why they didn't do it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve's avatar
Steve
4h

Na Hollywood would just make him lame and gay.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture