Elie Mystal, a justice correspondent at The Nation and former litigator in New York, and self-described “online provocateur,” called for all laws passed before 1965 to be declared unconstitutional.

During an appearance on The View, while promoting his book Bad Law: Ten Popular Laws That Are Ruining America, Mystal stated, “One of my premises for the book is that every law passed before the 1965 Voting Rights Act should be presumptively unconstitutional.”

He explained, “Because before the 1965 Voting Rights Act we were functionally an apartheid country. Not everybody who lived here could vote here. So why should I give a [f***] about some law that some old white man passed in the 1920s like the Immigration and Nationality Act.”

READ: Paramore Sells "Hayley Williams Is Turning Your Children Gay" Shirt

Ironically, Mystal is literally advocating for the 13th Amendment, which was ratified and declared law in 1865 to be declared unconstitutional. The 13th Amendment abolishes slavery and indentured servitude.

It states, “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.”

On a whole other level, he’s calling for the dissolution of the United States of America at-large given the country was formed with the ratification of the U.S. Constitution in 1788 and went into effect in 1789.

Later in his appearance he called for all voter registration laws to be eliminated.

He stated, “I argue that we should eliminate all voter registration laws. Now, that might not sound realistic to you, but I promise to you that it is because we already have voter eligibility requirements. An eligibility requirement would be like an age limit: 18 to vote. I might say you should be 16, but I’m not going to say 8. … We don’t want them voting.”

“But once you meet the eligibility requirement why can’t you be automatically registered to vote? Having the second step of voter registration needlessly suppresses the votes for no real benefit,” he continued. “Some people might say, ‘Oh it prevents voter fraud.’ First of all, no it doesn’t. Second of all, voter fraud doesn’t exist. If I say I want to go fishing somewhere and you say, ‘You can’t go fishing there.’ And I say, ‘Why?’ ‘Because the Loch Ness monster might get ya’ Like, ‘Shut up. That’s not a good reason to have a law.’ Let’s get rid of that.”

Voter fraud does indeed exist. Just yesterday the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that three individuals admitted to voter fraud in order to swing a 2021 mayoral primary in Millbourne. The outlet reported that Md Nurul Hasan “conspired with two other council members to fraudulently alter about three dozen voter registrations in Pennsylvania’s online system, boosting the number of people in Millbourne’s voter rolls by about 5%. Hasan then requested mail-in ballots for those newly manipulated registrants — and cast the ballots for himself.”

What do you make of Mystal’s comments?

NEXT: Anheuser-Busch Cancels Sponsorship Of St. Louis PrideFest After 30 Years, Organizers "Scrambling For Funds"