The Wingfeather Saga showrunner Chris Wall provided new details about the show’s forthcoming fourth season.

Following the release of the final episode of the third season, “The Wolf’s True Name” on Wednesday, December 10th, Wall provided an update about the fourth season.

He shared that the fourth season will take viewers “into the third book of the series, The Monster in the Hollows. … We’re in production on it right now. We’re animating inside of this. It’s incredible. So glad to have the momentum.”

“Season 4 is going to come much faster than Season 3 did after Season 2 because the team’s working on it,” he added.

In fact, he shared that just next month his team plans to start work on Season 5 as well, “And in January we’ll start Season 5, if you can believe it, in storyboarding. So lots going here.”

If you are unfamiliar with The Wingfeather Saga, it adapts the novel series of the same name by Andrew Peterson and follows the Igiby family, which includes the three siblings Janner, Tink, and Leeli as they flee alongside their mother and grandfather from Gnag the Nameless and his Fang army. Throughout their journey the trio are tested both from within and without.

In the third book, The Monster in the Hollows, the family makes its way to the Green Hollows, a place where Gnag and his Fangs have yet to conquer. However, Tink has been transformed into a Grey Fang or werewolf and the people of the Hollows are suspicious and fearful of him.

