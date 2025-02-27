'The Witcher 4' Game Director Responds To Speculation That Ciri's Face Was Changed: "We Have Not Modified It"
Sebastian Kalemba, the Game Director for CD Projekt Red’s upcoming The Witcher 4, responded to speculation that he and his team had changed Ciri’s face due to backlash.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Speculation that Ciri’s face was changed came after C…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.