Netflix’s The Witcher series continued to see its viewership decline with the release of its fourth season. The streamer reported the show only brought in 7.4 million views the week of its release.

Netflix announced that the show came in second on its English TV list with 7.4 million views and 53.2 million hours viewed. It was best by Nobody Wants This Season 2, which brought in 9.4 million views, but only 41.8 million hours viewed. It was the second week on the charts for Nobody Wants This Season 2. The first week it brought in 8.6 million views and 38.1 million hours viewed.

7.4 million views and 53.2 million hours watched is a significant decline from previous seasons.

Back in July 2023 after the streamer had released the second part of Season 3 it debuted with only 7.8 million views and 59 million hours viewed.

In June when the first part of Season 3 was released it brought in 15.2 million views and 73 million hours viewed.

Going back to Season 2, it debuted with 142.4 million hours viewed back in December 2021. In that same week, The Witcher Season 1 was the second most watched show with 49.1 million hours viewed.

The only Witcher show that Season 4 best was The Witcher: Blood Origin: Limited Series. When it debuted back in December 2022 it brought in 15.8 million hours watched.

It did see that number increase to 64.5 million hours watched in its second week.

