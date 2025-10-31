Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich, the showrunner on Netflix’s The Witcher series, recently commented on the show coming to an end after season 5.

Back in April, Netflix announced that The Witcher series would end with season five. The company posted to X, “It’s official, The Witcher season 4 is in production. But that’s not all, we’re already planning season 5, which will be the final season and bring this epic show to a fitting conclusion. See you on The Continent.”

Following the release of the show’s fourth season, Schmidt-Hissrich spoke to Dexerto about the show coming to an end. She said, “By the time we wrap Season 5 fully, it will have been nine years of my life. I think there are so many more stories to be told in The Witcher universe, truly. But I also think you have to step back and accept gracefully, what is the end of this story that we’ve been telling?”

“Are there more stories? Maybe. But this one has to end at this point, so I think it’s a nice time for all of us to step back a little bit,” she concluded.

The show’s fourth season saw Liam Hemsworth replace Henry Cavill as Geralt. It’s also being widely panned by both viewers and professional critics alike.

The show currently has an abysmal 18% rotten Popcornmeter score (Audience Score) and 56% Tomatometer score from professional critics.

On Metacritic, the show has a Metascore of 60 from professional critics and a user score of 1.8.

Pop culture critic and review Gary Buechler aka Nerdrotic has described the series as a “whole season of lesbian Ciri and Geralt is on a side quest the entire show. They even sit him out an entire episode.”

He also noted, “I’ve got some buzz words to describe Witcher Season 4 in order so far. Girl Boss, lesbian, more lesbian, feminist power fantasy, more lesbian, girl boss, gay, lesbian, more gay, lesbian, girl boss, misogyny, and an androgynous lesbian who has turned herself into a gay man. Only 4 episodes to go.”

