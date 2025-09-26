The Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich provided new details from her point of view on why Henry Cavill decided to leave show and Geralt.

She told Entertainment Weekly, “He had plans for other roles that he really wanted to commit himself to. And for us, you don’t want to hold someone and force them to be doing something that they don’t want to do. I think that’s why it felt like a really symbiotic decision.”

She made similar comments to Total Film magazine as reported by Redanian Intelligence back in May 2023, “It was time for him in his life to move on. I think we’ve all been mourning this in our own way. We had the choice to have Geralt exit and to end the show. [But] that’s not something that we were willing to do. There’s just too many stories left to tell.”

Cavill announced his exit in an Instagram post at the end of October 2022. He wrote, “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4.

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find,” he added.

The decision came shortly after he teased he would be returning to Superman on October 24th. Cavill posted to Instagram, “very small taste of what’s to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded. #Superman”

In the video he said, “I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman. And the image you see in this post and what you saw in Black Adam are just a very small taste of what’s to come.”

However, he would never return to Superman aside from the cameo at the end of Black Adam as Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav appointed James Gunn and Peter Safran to co-run DC Studios. Gunn and Safran chose to cast David Corenswet as Superman instead of continuing with Cavill.

Nevertheless, in December 2022, Cavill announced he was working on creating a live-action Warhammer Cinematic Universe. He posted to Instagram, “For 30 years I have dreamt of seeing a Warhammer universe in live action. Now, after 22 years of experience in this industry, I finally feel that I have the skill set and experience to guide a Warhammer Cinematic Universe into life. Partnering with Natalie Viscuso at Vertigo has been a blessing beyond words, without her we might not have found the perfect home at Amazon. And having a home like Amazon will give us the freedom to be true to the massive scope of Warhammer. To all of you Warhammer fans out there, I promise to respect this IP that we love. I promise to bring you something familiar. And I endeavour to bring you something fantastic that is, as of yet, unseen.”

On top of Warhammer, Cavill will also star in the upcoming reboot of Highlander as well as the Amazon MGM Studios’ Voltron film. He will also appear in In The Grey, Squadron 42, Enola Holmes 3, and The Rosie Project.

