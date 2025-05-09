Fandom Pulse

Mr0303
1h

The woke lite are more noticeable now, because the fully woke took some losses. Some of them still have influence and a veneer of authority, so their ideas have to be confronted. The culture war is always fought on multiple fronts and the enemy of my enemy is not necessarily my friend.

Proto
3h

I believe that a lot of progressives that were anti-woke either finally caved in to the pressure of their fellow progressives, were grifters that saw a wave of monetary gain or the fact that this era showed a mirror to what their ideology and beliefs’ endgame is and refuse to accept the truth. I think a lot of them have hit the latter end and don’t like how ugly a world of their progressive ideals actually is and have to combat the notion that the alternative is a way worse one. Especially James Lindsay who as a coward is fighting a crusade on the “woke right”. Now I do agree that some conservative Christians are heavy handed and moralizing but never in the history of the world have we had the kind of insanity from them as we had for the wokeism where agitprop was brute forced by investors, bankers, world organizations, actors, academia and so on in such a ridiculously large scale. There’s not even a question of sheer evil, power and scale to the schemes of such an intoxicating and evil ideology.

