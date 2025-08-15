Fandom Pulse

AJ
2h

"Code of Honor" was no worse than Wakanda in Black Panther: high-tech African trope characters who, despite their enlightenment and technology, still choose to make major decisions based on the outcome of personal combat, because "heritage".

Also, the "Some viewers" comments and other things give away the game here; at least some of this article was probably written by AI. You should stop doing that.

