It seems any time Orson Scott Card does anything, a rabid leftist cancel mob shows up to try to cause problems for him. The Utah conference, Life, The Universe and Everything (LTUE) announced Card as a guest, and immediately activists piled on their Facebook page to try to get him removed from the event.

Ender’s Game is hailed by many as at least one of the top ten seminal works of science fiction, if not the greatest of all time. The book is a master class on writing, from its worldbuilding to its prose, character work, and the art of the twist. It’s sold over ten million copies and continues to be read to this day despite very little promotion from publishers over the last decade.

Beyond Ender’s Game, Card has done incredible work in science fiction. The sequel, Speaker For The Dead, stands alone as an insanely innovative work of science fiction that was so wildly different than the Battle School original book that it jarred many fans. Though Card would eventually return to writing many more Battle School adventures that are more in line with Ender’s Game, his work with Speaker For The Dead and then Xenocide proves his high quality of sci-fi storytelling beyond any doubt.