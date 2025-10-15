IDW Publishing is bragging about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles selling more than 100,000 copies, a feat that used to be standard for big-name titles but now is very rare in the industry, especially if it isn’t accompanied by an all-new #1 first issue. How did they do it? It wasn’t because of hype for the creative team of Gene Luen Yang and Freddie E. Williams II, who, outside of hardcore comic fans, most people have never heard of. They used a different trick this time, one that’s being used more and more often but signals a lack of confidence in sales for even the biggest comics.