THQ Nordic and developer Paraglacial revealed a brand new first-person dark fantasy RPG, Fatekeeper, in its Digital Showcase 2025.

THQ Nordic promises the game will allow players to “venture into a handcrafted world where ruins whisper of past cataclysms.” Players will have a number of different progression options being able to master both sword and sorcery and will forge their paths “with relics, spells and choices that shape who [they] become.”

The game will have plenty of opportunities for exploration including ancient battlegrounds, underground caverns, serene forests, and crumbling sanctuaries. Each of these diverse areas will reward players with “hidden lore, forgotten relics, and unexpected encounters.”

While there will be quite a bit of exploration opportunities, THQ Nordic made it clear the game “follows a focused narrative path.”

Diving a little deeper into the combat mechanics and the game’s character progression, THQ Nordic shared that player builds and how they are used will matter as there will be a variety of foes each with their own patterns, strengths, and weaknesses.

As far as the builds, they didn’t get too specific, but noted that players will have a variety of options “that go far beyond surface-level stats” and you can lean into “raw strength, nimble precision, or devastating sorcery” among others to be successful.

At this point it appears the game will be released exclusively on Steam and arrives in Early Access some time this winter.

Do you plan on checking out Fatekeeper?

