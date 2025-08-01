Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
2h

NO, I do not plan on checking it out.

THQ-Nordic is owned by Embracer Group. EG is a Euro-USAID-funded (no longer, I suppose) corporate monster that eats, sucks, and closes down games. Their entire corporate euro-philosophy is to "soak the whales" with microtransactions and then shut down games.

THQ-Nordic themselves are huge on "diversity" and "UN sustainability" (I wonder if they recycle their toilet paper?).

Blech. Nothing good comes from evil.

PASS.

